The Hamas terrorist organization announced today (Tuesday) that it will hand over two murdered hostages to the Red Cross at 9:00 PM this evening. The IDF is preparing to receive the bodies and transfer them to the Forensic Institute for identification.

Currently, Hamas is holding 15 murdered hostages. After the two are handed over tonight, 13 will remain in Gaza.

The process for transferring the murdered hostages is expected to be similar to previous exchanges. The two bodies will be transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross, and then to the IDF.

A short ceremony will be held inside Gaza, including the recitation of Psalms by a Military Rabbi and the placing of a flag on the coffins.

They will then be transferred to the Forensic Institute for further identification.