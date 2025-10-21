Munich police have arrested German writer and politician Jürgen Todenhöfer, 84, after he compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Nazis.

Todenhöfer, a former member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, was detained following a social media post in which he likened Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust. “Does your conscience never protest when you do to the Palestinians the same thing that the accursed Nazis did to the Jews?” he wrote on X.

In response, Munich police raided Todenhöfer’s home, detained him for questioning, and confiscated his computers and phones used to publish the posts.

According to a police statement, Todenhöfer’s residence had been under surveillance for several weeks before his arrest.

Todenhöfer, who left the CDU to found the right-wing Justice Party, is suspected of violating German laws that prohibit “the trivialization or downplaying of the Holocaust.”

Following his arrest, Todenhöfer said: “Is there thought police in Germany again? If this investigation leads to a prison sentence, it would be an honor for me to serve it, because standing up for peace and freedom in Palestine is our duty. It cannot be that Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, is warmly welcomed in Germany by the Chancellor, while his critics are threatened with prison, their homes are searched, and their belongings confiscated.”