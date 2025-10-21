President Isaac Herzog posted on X, "After two years in which basketball’s @EuroLeague refrained from holding games in Israel, I wrote earlier this week, to EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejunas with an official request to resume games in Israel without delay.

I welcome the decision to bring the games back to Israel. This is the right move. It is an important move.

I call on all sports organizations around the world, in all sports: it is time to strengthen the shared spirit of sport, and the message that sport connects people, rather than divides them. Sport serves as a bridge of hope, fairness, and fraternity.

Let’s play!!