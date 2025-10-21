Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich met in Washington DC with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Smotrich thanked Bessent for the Trump administrations support, the return of the hostages, and the commitment to Israel's security, especially regarding the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

During the approximately hour-long meeting, the two discussed the potential of expanding the Abraham Accords and practical steps to advance the joint objective, as well as the continued maximum pressure campaign against Hamas.

Smotrich reported that the meeting was warm and friendly, and noted that the economic and regional cooperation between the countries could lead to significant achievements in the future.

"We have true friends in Washington and during the meeting we discussed expanding the cooperation between the countries in a range of fields. The Israeli economy is strong and stable and continued cooperation between the countries, together with opportunities for developing regional agreements through strength, will take us with G-d's help to new heights," Smotrich stated.