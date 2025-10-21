Six stories, all different, all linked.

-1. Birmingham Police banned Israeli football fans from attending the match against Aston Villa.

-2. Ofcom ruled against the BBC for its Gaza documentary, its gravest editorial breach since 2009.

-3.The Government failed to block a judicial review over the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

-4. British universities were exposed for harbouring open Hamas support.

-5. More than 5,000 members of the TV and film industry, including high-profile actors, signed a boycott of Jews, which Paramount and Warner Bros. have now confirmed is unlawful.

-6. And from Gaza came new footage of Hamas executing dozens of Palestinian Arab civilians, including a ten-year-old child. The world's reaction? Silence.

Different stories, same pattern: silence when Jews suffer, applause when they’re blamed, two reactions that sound different but mean exactly the same thing. Both just as loud in what they say, both from the same crowd.

But here’s the thing: I’m no longer shocked. I’m relieved. Because for the first time in two years, they’ve stopped pretending.

When the mask slips, clarity follows

1. Take Birmingham.

A British Islamic scholar, Asrar Rashid, filmed himself threatening Israeli football fans:

“We will not show mercy to Maccabi Tel Aviv fans traveling to Birmingham.”

He justified it with scripture, invoked divine permission for violence and the police responded by banning Jews from attending. Which as it now turns out and according to the Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philip, was actually on the advice of a former member of terrorist group Hezbollah, a man who is banned from entering the UK for his antisemitic statements.

The logic of appeasement, as old as Europe itself. The ones threatened are the ones removed. And the chorus of approval came loud and proud:

Ayoub Khan, MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, called it “right to take drastic measures.”

Iqbal Mohamed, MP for Dewsbury, said the ban “put political pressure on Israeli hooligans and terrorists who would run riot.”

Mothin Ali, Green deputy leader, blamed “apartheid” and “occupation.”

Zarah Sultana celebrated it as “responsible policing” and called for a blanket ban on all Israeli national teams across all sports.

Not a word condemning the threats. Not a whisper defending Jewish safety. Just satisfaction that Jews were once again the ones restricted.

But at least now they’re saying it out loud. No more hiding behind the language of peace, equality or compassion. They mean what they say and now, so does Britain when it looks the other way.