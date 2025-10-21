Hamas is covertly taking an active part in the creation of the technocratic government that will rule over the Gaza Strip after plan to end the war is fully implemented, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Tuesday. The reported participation would allow the terrorist organization to maintain its influence in the enclave.

According to the report, the murderous terror organization appointed about half of the government’s members. The appointments were made by Hamas in support of individuals who back the organization’s principles, though not necessarily in an explicit manner.

The other half of the future government, which the Palestinian Authority appointed, was done with the knowledge and tacit consent that Hamas appointed its part of the government, maintaining its exclusive hold over the Gaza Strip.

Egypt and the Arab mediators reportedly showed Hamas the full list of proposed government members to convey to it that the government that is created would not oppose its interests.