Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

Since they made the mistake of sabotaging his teleprompter, Donald Trump spoke off the cuff at the UN and said the unadulterated truth - that "your countries are going to hell,”

Which countries? Those who have massacres in synagogues, tthose where Islamic terrorism is being celebrated in the streets, those with terror plots against Notre Dame and heads of government.

Under these conditions, the next five years will be the last electoral cycle for Western Europe. Then it will no longer make sense to place hopes in the 2033 or 2045 elections. It will already be in hell.

We saw it at the UN after Trump spoke: some European countries walked out of the room when the Israeli PM began to speak, but remained in their places when the Syrian butcher, the anti-Semitic Palestinian satrap, and the Iranian sphinx spoke.

If we don't close the UN, the UN will close the West and replace it with the "Global South”.

Sadiq Khan, the Muslim mayor of London, just released a video of a multicultural celebration in the city. At one point in the video, British Jews are seen lighting Hanukkah lights. As for Israeli soccer fans, they were banned from England's second city, Birmingham, which is 30 percent Muslim. Now they are allowed back after an outcry, but their team has been smart enough to refuse to allow them to put themselves in danger by coming.

Perhaps Pinchas Dunner also saw the video from his home in Los Angeles, where he has led one of America's largest Jewish congregations for a decade.

The day after Jihad al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian origin, attacked a synagogue in Manchester, Dunner, 55, born and raised in London, realized that Europe was finished.

“Manchester has convinced me that I will never return to the UK,” Dunner told the Wall Street Journal. “I think the situation is doomed. Unless there is a major political change, I don't see any future for Jews in the UK. Whether it takes 10 years or 50, the Jewish community there is in an inevitable, inexorable decline towards zero."

Western Europe is a tragedy. Its world is free falling to that zero.

The remnants of the still healthy and free "West" today lie east of the former Iron Curtain: Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovenia.

Why? Because they aren't full of Muslims.

No burned synagogues, no Jews beaten like in France, no Sharia courts, no desecrated churches, no Islamophobia laws or trials, no beheaded teachers, no cartoonists under police protection, no train stations transformed into shantytowns, no parks used for praying to Allah, no women in burqas, no genital mutilations, no burqinis in public swimming pools, no schools with a majority of immigrants, and so on.

Anyone who has been to Krakow, Budapest, Bratislava, or Prague in recent years may have noticed that.

There are 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which vote unanimously at the UN and many Eastern European countries understand that and vote for Israel.

They know that Israelis took a land without water and now export desalinated water to the Arabs. The Venezuelan communists have taken a land with the largest oil deposits in the world and now they're out of gas.

And for some strange reason, Western Europe wants to be Venezuelan.

Former Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar just explained it: “Israel is fighting for us too. If Israel loses this battle, the next one will be ours and it will be on the coasts of Southern Europe”.