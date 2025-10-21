The international chess community was struck with grief on Monday, as the Charlotte Chess Center announced the sudden passing of Jewish-American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky at the age of 29.

In a statement shared on behalf of the Naroditsky family and quoted by USA Today, the center described the former World Junior Champion’s death as “unexpected.”

The statement paid tribute to Naroditsky, calling him “a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world.” It added, “He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many.”

“Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day,” the center’s statement concluded.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

Naroditsky, a native of California, was a prominent figure in American and international chess. According to the US Chess Federation, he competed in five US Championships and earned numerous accolades in youth and junior competitions.

Among his early achievements was a gold medal in the Under-12 Open section of the 2007 FIDE World Youth Championships. In 2013, at just 17 years old, he claimed the US Junior Championship title.

Recognized as one of the world’s top blitz players, Naroditsky was a formidable presence on the global stage. His contributions to chess extended beyond the board. At age 14, he authored “Mastering Positional Chess”, followed by “Complex Endgames” in 2012.

From 2014 to 2020, he served as a columnist for Chess Life magazine and also contributed to The New York Times. His passion for teaching and engaging with the public earned him a large following on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, where he streamed games and shared insights with aspiring players around the world.

Since 2020, Naroditsky held the position of Grandmaster-in-Residence at the Charlotte Chess Center, where he mentored young talent and continued to promote the game he loved.