Israel is demanding from the United States not to begin the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip until there are movements on the ground that prove that Hamas is prepared to disarm, Kan News reported on Monday.

On of the moves that is currently being considered with the US administration is the dismantlement of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip, with Israel requesting that they be sealed under Israeli supervision, even those outside of the areas under Israeli control.

According to the report, the American administration wants to start a pilot program in Rafah, and the sides have reached an agreement to do so.

An Israeli security delegation returned on Monday evening from Cairo where it participated in discussions that lasted three hours with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. According to sources with knowledge of the discussions, they focused not only on the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip, but also the foreign force that will enter the enclave later on.