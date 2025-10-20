As part of the ceasefire agreement and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, IDF troops under the Southern Command have begun marking the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, which marks the area over which IDF forces hold control, to establish tactical clarity on the ground.

The marking consists of a concrete barrier with a pole painted yellow, standing 3.5 meters high.

The concrete barriers are being placed approximately every 200 meters, with adjustments made based on terrain conditions between each marker. The marking process will continue in the coming period.