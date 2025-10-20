Are these the best and the brightest from all around New York City?



In this corner, for mayor, washed-up Democrat/Independent Andrew Cuomo and, no shot Republican Curtis Sliwa.

In that corner, Democrat Socialist (Communist) Zorhan Mamdani…the probable winner.

That’s it.

That’s it? The financial capital of the world, and slim pickings is all we get for “the town that never shuts down.”

Broadway is weeping.

Wall Street is verklempt.

Did I hear this right? He plans to arrest Trump and Netanyahu when they show up in New York City, playing by the rules of the ICC, which do not apply in the US or Israel.

After all, he is a “Free Palestine’’ kind of guy.

For indeed, Mamdani is all we get, and a sample of what we can expect occurred during the debate when Mamdani lost his cool, turned furious and hateful, over what?

Over the allegation that Cuomo never visited a mosque.

Is this so terrible?

Yes, it is.

For that, Mamdani had Cuomo disqualified for mayor, because Islam, population 100,000 in NYC, is to be the future, east side, west side, all around the town, Mr. Sinatra

Many more of them will be coming, you betcha.

What of New York City’s 960,000 Jews?

Oy vey.

They actually voted for this guy?

We’re supposed to be so smart. Is there a Nobel Prize for stupidity?

They can look to London, and to the rest of the UK, for what Mamdani has in mind. Start singing the blues.

In case you haven’t heard, England is finished, and do you know who did it?

They did it to themselves, by opening their doors to Islam, and now finding themselves outnumbered and overwhelmed.

No freedom of speech. You get arrested, like Tommy Robinson, if you say anything critical of Islam.

It is now their country, and it happened while Britain was sleeping.

Is New York City awake?

Obviously not.

A man named Sadiq Kahn is mayor of London.

Zorhan Mamdani will soon be mayor of our town, and remember, when your grandchild asks, we did it to ourselves.

Say Kaddish for New York City.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard's op-eds, "Writings."

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: "Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."

