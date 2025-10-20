Amazon's cloud services (AWS), one of the most popular and widely used services on the Internet, are experiencing a large-scale outage that has disrupted a long list of websites and applications around the world.

Among the affected services: Snapchat, Alexa, Zoom, Canva, Perplexity and others, including financial services such as the British Lloyds Bank. The outage was initially detected in the US-EAST-1 region on the East Coast of the United States, but the effects were also felt in Europe, Latin America and other regions.

The AWS monitoring site noted that this was an "operational failure in multiple services", and that the company's engineers are working to investigate the cause. According to The Verge, the outage led to a sharp increase in error rates on many platforms.

German media reported that services such as Prime Video and Venmo were also affected, while websites in Sweden noted that dozens of applications were simultaneously stopped. According to Business Insider, over 35 different AWS service assemblies were directly affected.

Reports from several technology sites indicate that the popular game Fortnite is also experiencing difficulty connecting to servers as part of a list of many online services that have been affected. "A power outage affecting several online services is also affecting Fortnite logins. We are currently investigating this and will update users when we have more details."