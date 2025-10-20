Nahal combat soldier Major Yaniv Kula, from Modi'in, who fell on Sunday during the clash in southern Gaza, was laid to rest on Monday in a military funeral at Mount Herzl.

Yaniv is the 918th soldier to have fallen since the start of the war. He is survived by his partner Neta, his parents Deganit and Oren, and his brothers Idan and Yuval.

The funeral was attended by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Modi'in Mayor Haim Bibas, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, and hundreds of mourners.

His father, Oren, said with pain:

"My son, you have left a gaping hole. The loss of you cannot be described. You were always true to yourself. The thoroughness with which you did everything was a guiding light. Your music and photographs with the guitar and organ, now left behind, remain only as memories of your playing. Shabbat afternoons will never be the same without our puzzles together. Our son, rest in peace and watch over us from above. Love, Dad."

His mother, Deganit, said: "My beautiful and precious boy, so many came to pay their last respects. My heroic son, what a great loss. You had so many dreams and plans. I already miss you. Neta will always remain part of our family, and we will continue to be happy and loving - though something will always be missing from our hearts."

Funeral of Major Yaniv Kula Credit : Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

His wife, Neta, said: "You always knew what everyone was thinking; you read me like an open book. Your conscience was pure, and you always pursued justice - it guided everything you did. You strived to be as dedicated and professional as possible. Thank you for the privilege of being by your side for almost a decade. We had so many dreams we wanted to fulfill. I’m sorry we didn’t have the chance."

His sister, Yuval, said: "I never thought I would stand here today. Every time I asked when you would come home, you always wrote back, ‘The mission isn’t over - there are still hostages.’ You were a man who thought not only ahead but also about those behind you. You loved everyone you took under your wing - including your brothers - unconditionally. A brother who gave advice and encouraged me to see beyond everything. You charged forward without fear. I know you’ll make people happy up there, just as you did here. We’ll continue to tell the world what kind of person you were - my heroic brother. I’ll love you forever."

His brother, Idan, said: "I’m still waiting for you to come back, to surprise us and laugh at the mess we’ve made without you. It’s hard to grasp how, just now, when you finally achieved the company commander position you worked so hard for, and when life with Neta was taking shape - how can it be that I’ll never see you again? Anyone who knew you for even five minutes knew what a beautiful person you were, how much light and confidence you gave.”

“You were killed doing what you loved - fighting for the values you believed in. We talked about the great mission, but the soldiers in your company were always what mattered most to you. Balancing the big and small picture came naturally to you. We’ll do our best to live up to your standards."