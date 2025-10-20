A Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft, operated by ACT Airlines for Emirates SkyCargo, skid off the runway on Monday morning at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The 32-year-old aircraft, not carrying cargo at that stage of the flight, had arrived from Dubai and during landing on the northwest runway veered left, struck a security vehicle which caused it to be pushed into the sea.

According to reports, two security personnel in the vehicle were killed, one at the scene and the second died later in hospital. The four-member flight crew emerged from the incident without significant injuries.

Hong Kong aviation authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident. According to a statement by the local Civil Aviation Department, the aircraft veered off the runway near the end of the landing, but no official details have yet been released on the causes of the incident.

The event caused disruptions to flight operations at the airport, but activity was partially restored by midday.