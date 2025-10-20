Israel National NewsCulture & LifestyleWatch: Ravid Plotnik sings with freed hostagesWatch: Ravid Plotnik sings with freed hostagesIsraeli singer and rapper Ravid Plotnik visits Beilinson Hospital, speaks with survivors of captivity and joins them in an emotional rendition of the lyrics: “Yesterday was yesterday, today is a new day.”Israel National News Oct 20, 2025, 4:14 AM (GMT+3)Beilinson HospitalHostages in Gazaרביד פלוטניק עם השביםוידיאו: אלעד גוטמן / תמונה: גיא יחיאליRavid Plotnik with Noa Argamani and Avinatan OrPhoto: Guy YechieliRavid Plotnik and Eitan MorPhoto: Guy Yechieli Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew