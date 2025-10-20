Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of “Second Thought: a US-Israel Initiative.” He blogs at The Ettinger Report.

*Israel’s critical contribution to the deterrence, minimization and elimination of Iran’s nuclear, ballistic, conventional and terroristic capabilities - which poses a clear and present threat to all pro-US Arab regimes, as well as to the US national and homeland security - was demonstrated by the October 2024 and June 2025 Israel’s air force offensives, which devastated Iran’s air force, air defenses and ballistic capabilities.

*Israel’s June 13, 2025 air force offensive on Iran paved the road to the June 21, 2025 successful US bombing of three major Iranian nuclear installations, unimpeded by Iran’s air force and air defenses, which were devastated by the Israeli offensive. No other ally of the US could have demonstrated such intelligence and operational capabilities, rendering an exceptional added-value to the us posture of deterrence, regionally and globally.

*The critical Israeli smashing of Iran’s strategic posture in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the resulting setback to Iran’s strategic posture in Iraq and Yemen has led to Iran’s elimination from the regional deliberation of the fate of Iran’s proxy, Hamas, facilitating the unchallenged US domination of the process.

*Israel’s clobbering of Hamas’ terroristic capabilities has snatched the pro-US Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - at least temporarily - from the jaws of Hamas and its “parent company,” the Muslim Brotherhood, which aims to topple every national Islamic regime, and establish a universal Muslim society ruled by Islam as “the only divinely-ordained religion.”

*Israel’s trouncing of Iran’s chief proxy, Hezbollah, led to the dismantling of Syria’s pro-Russian Assad regime, along with the evacuation of the Russian military presence from the naval base in Tartus (established in 1971) and the air force base in Khmeimim (established in 2015), which severely undermines Russia’s strategic posture - and therefore bolsters the US strategic posture - in Syria, Lebanon, the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

*Israel’s June 1982 destroyed 20 Syrian-operated Soviet surface-to-air missile batteries - which the US considered impregnable - through innovative battle tactics and technology, including game-changing electronic countermeasures, disrupting radar tracking. 82 Soviet Migs, piloted by Syrian pilots, were downed (with no Israeli aircraft downed) in the largest dogfight since the Korean War. the lessons of the June 1982 Israeli operation are highlighted by the US Air Force’s training program and battle tactics.

*The 1976 Operation Entebbe showcased Israel’s elite counter-terrorism capabilities, significantly inspired US counter-terrorism operations, and accelerated the US decision to form the highly-trained counter-terrorism-dedicated Delta Force.

*Israel’s 1973 Yom Kippur War victory - facilitated by advanced US military systems - over Soviet-armed Egypt, led to the realignment of Egypt from a strategic ally of the USSR and radical Arab regimes (e.g., Syria and Iraq) to a strategic ally of the US and moderate Arab regimes (e.g., Saudi Arabia).

*Israel’s 1967 devastation of Egypt’s Soviet-supplied and trained military aborted the Egyptian drive to become the Soviet-supported Pan-Arab leader. Egyptian president Nasser strove to topple all pro-US regime (e.g., 70,000 Egyptian soldiers in Yemen aimed to topple the pro-US Saudi regime), and transferring control of the Arabian Peninsula oil to pro-Soviet regimes, at a time when the US was highly dependent on the importation of Persian Gulf oil. Israel’s military victory spared the US a severe economic and national security setback, while denying the USSR a dramatic national security bonanza.

*The aforementioned facts highlight Israel’s role as a unique added-value-ally of the US, in addition to Israel serving as a leading innovation center for the US high tech sector, a battle-tested laboratory of the US Armed Forces and the US defense and aerospace industries (saving the US mega-billion-dollar in research and development, increasing US exports and expanding US employment), a show-room demonstrating the edge of US military systems over global competition, a ground-breaking source of intelligence, and the largest US military base with no need for us soldiers.

Yoram will be available for speaking engagements in the US in November 2025: Israel's contributions to the US economy & defense exceeds US foreign aid to Israel; Would a Palestinian state advance US interests? US policy toward Iran - avoiding or repeating critical mistakes? The State Department - a systematic failure in the Middle East; The myth of the Arab demographic time bomb; 400-year-old roots of the US-Israel nexus; Can Israel afford NOT to defy US pressure?!; The Arab talk vs. the Arab walk on the Palestinian issue; Is the Palestinian issue the crux of the Arab-Israeli conflict and a core cause of Arab policy and regional turbulence? Middle East reality vs. Western conventional wisdom;