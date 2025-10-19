Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, the IDF announced that the additional deceased hostage who was returned on Saturday night is Sontaya Ukkharsri.

According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF, Sontaya Ukkharsri, a Thai citizen, was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, 2023, and his body was taken into the Gaza Strip.

Sontaya, 30 years old at the time of his death, was abducted from the orchards of Kibbutz Be'eri. His death was pronounced on May 16th, 2024.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement," the military stated.

It added that "Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial."