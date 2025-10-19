The funeral for the October 7th Massacre victim Uriel Baruch commenced on Sunday in Jerusalem after his body was returned from Hamas captivity in the hostage deal.

Thousands have turned out to pay respects to Baruch as he is brought to his final resting place.

The funeral procession left Rishon Lezion, where many stood at the sides of the road to pay their last respects.

Racheli Baruch, wife of Uriel Baruch: “My beloved, in my wildest nightmare, I never imagined I would have to eulogize you or see you lying before me like this. In one horrific, abominable moment, evil monsters cut your life short and took from us your beautiful smile with its dimples, your joy for life, and the happiness that was uniquely yours. You don't know how much I'll miss you, my love. How much I'll long for your silliness. I can't understand how I'm supposed to go on from here. How is a 31-year-old woman supposed to accept the title "widow"? How was our life together severed? We had so many plans ahead of us! It will be so hard without you.”

“On Friday, you left for the party. I have no words to describe how happy and complete you were. On Saturday at 8 a.m., I knew something was wrong. From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., we waited for you outside on the sidewalk. But the hours passed and you never came back.”

“My love, how could I not have been there to protect you! How could I not have been with you in those moments when you may have been afraid of those monsters... Forgive me, my beloved... I would have given anything for just one more moment with you. I know you're sitting up there, shouting at me, "Babe, enough with all these tears! Get up and conquer the world! You're the best mother Ofek could have! Wipe away your tears and get back to living." And I will do everything I can to succeed in that mission.”

“My Uriel, I never asked much of you, but this time I'm asking... Send me strength, watch over us, and light our path. Thank you for who you were to me. I loved you... I love you... and will love you forever. Your wife.”

Naomi Baruch, mother of Uriel Baruch: “We said goodbye two years ago-two years of agony, heartache, a heart shattered into pieces. My heart hasn't stopped bleeding. Two years without sleep, two years of hope, even when my heart knew the truth. Two years of prayers, waking each morning hoping that maybe today, maybe there would be some sign, some indication of life, that you would come home-alive. But I never imagined this moment like this-not with you wrapped in a flag inside a coffin, not buried in the ground. I imagined the moment when I would run to embrace you, hold you close to my heart so it could finally heal.”

“My Uriel, your children will grow up knowing you through our stories. They will feel your light flowing through them. You were a true gift of a son. From the moment you were born, you brought a special light with you. We're saying goodbye to you in body, but not in heart. My love for you is greater than death. How hard it is to lose a child. Your memory will remain within me forever; you will continue to shine. Now that your soul is free, my Uriel, may your light never be extinguished. Just as you illuminated your life, let us not forget the deceased hostages who remain in Hamas captivity. We must do everything to bring them home for proper burial in Israel. This is the most sacred duty there can be.”

Roee Baruch, brother of Uriel Baruch: “Uriel, my brother, my soulmate-two years of struggle, of pain, of hope. Two years of waking every morning thinking of you and going to sleep with you on my mind, living you in every moment and every breath. There wasn't a day I didn't try, didn't fight to find another way, another idea, another small glimmer of hope to bring you back to us. People told me many times, "Enough, rest, move on," but Uriel, I want you to know I never gave up on you for even a second. Even when it seemed hopeless, even when there was complete darkness, I kept going and didn't stop-because you're my brother, and I will never give up on my brother.”

Uriel, I want to tell you that you're not just my brother-you're a brother to all of Israel. People everywhere in the country and around the world prayed, hoped, embraced us, supported us, and cried with us. Everyone feels like they know you. You've become a symbol of peace, love, hope, and unity.”

“I want to remind everyone that the struggle and the fight are not over. There are still 16 deceased hostages in Gaza who need to be brought home. We will not rest until the last hostage is returned home. Rest in peace, dear brother. I love you with all my heart. Forever my brother-I will always remember you, and we'll meet again in the end, you know.”

The President of Israel paid tribute: "These are days of deep mourning and profound joy. Joy for those returned alive, sorrow for those we lost. Uriel was a generous, kind-hearted man, devoted to family, country, and life itself. Hundreds fell on that tragic day, not as fighters, but as sons of this land. We grieve, we reflect, and we ask forgiveness for not protecting them. Yet their courage and love inspire us to rebuild, to honor their memory, and to continue their legacy."

"To the Baruch family, your heroism, strength, and love for Uriel shine as an example to us all. To his children, your father’s spirit lives within you. You teach us resilience, hope, and the power of love. Uriel, even if the music stopped that morning, your melody endures. We will not stop dancing, loving, and honoring you until the broken heart of this country is healed. Rest in peace, Uriel, and may your soul be bound in the bundle of life forever."