Survivor of Hamas captivity, Keith Siegel, spoke in an interview with Galei Tzahal on Sunday about the poor conditions in which he was held with Matan Angrest, who was released from captivity last week.

"Matan and I were held in a small, sealed room, without light. Matan kept a good mood, despite what he went through. We kept each other strong, and we laughed together. He taught me the Maccabi Haifa fight song," Siegel recounted.

He continued recounting the unfathomably difficult conditions in captivity: "I was a vegetarian at the time, and I remember one meal that they only brought us meat. It was very hard for me, and I couldn't eat it, and I remember how difficult it was for Matan in this situation. He didn't want to eat, knowing that I wasn't eating."

Siegel shared that he feels "great joy" for the return of the remaining living hostages. "With this, there is sadness for those who are not with us. I intend to continue doing whatever I can so that we all remember that there are still hostages that we must bring back."