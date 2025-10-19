French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Saturday that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is working to rebuild itself, despite efforts by the Lebanese government to disarm it.

The report states that Iran is behind the attempts to rebuild the organization.

According to the report, despite the fact that it was defeated in the war with Israel, Hezbollah still mantains support from the Shi'ite community in Lebanon, and is working to rebuild its chain of command.

Experts warn that the organization's underground operations can lead to a future escilation, especially in light of the tension with Israel. "They are like a snake that slithers in the dark," says one Arab source that tracks the organization. "They have not dissapered, they are just waiting."