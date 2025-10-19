Images of Japanese cosplayers dressed in Hamas military-style uniforms have gone viral, showing participants in camouflage gear and green headbands similar to those worn by members of Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades. The photos, widely shared across social media, were reportedly taken during pro-Gaza demonstrations in Japan.

One video showed a man surrounded by police officers, with local media reporting that he was detained at the scene, though no further details were released. The incident occurred amid large-scale protests across Japan against Israel. A major rally outside the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on the second anniversary of October 7 escalated into clashes as protesters attempted to breach police barriers.

Japan’s cosplay scene, which has long blended pop culture with elaborate costume play, has occasionally crossed into military themes. Cosplayers often replicate real or fictional soldiers for airsoft games or exhibitions, drawing inspiration from global sources.

A 2019 Haaretz report highlighted Japan’s fascination with military cosplay through the example of a student known as “Sigcchi,” who gained attention for portraying soldiers from Israel’s Kfir Brigade. Using authentic gear and guidance from actual IDF members, he represented a niche subculture that values accuracy and aesthetics over politics. For many enthusiasts, military cosplay in Japan reflects craftsmanship and fandom rather than ideological alignment.

The recent Hamas-themed cosplay, however, has reignited debate over where the line between creative expression and political provocation should be drawn.