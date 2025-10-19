The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has released an open letter addressing recent reports concerning comments attributed to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., clarifying that Kennedy has not criticized or sought to restrict circumcision or any Jewish religious practice.

According to the Chamber’s Founder and CEO, Duvi Honig, the reports suggesting that Secretary Kennedy linked circumcision to autism are false and taken out of context. Honig stated that he personally spoke with Kennedy, who reaffirmed his respect for Jewish traditions and denied any intent to question circumcision.

“He reassured me directly - confirming what I already knew - that the reports suggesting he linked circumcision to autism are completely false and taken out of context,” Honig said. “At no time whatsoever did he intend to attack or even question this sacred Jewish practice.”

The Chamber’s statement explained that Kennedy’s original comments referred to medical research involving certain medications, such as Tylenol, and were misrepresented by some media outlets and political opponents. Honig criticized what he described as the “weaponization of antisemitism for political gain.”

“False claims only divide,” he added. “Secretary Kennedy has always shown friendship, respect, and understanding toward the Jewish community, and those who exploit this issue for politics undermine the real fight against antisemitism in America today.”

The Chamber called on the public and media to rely on verified information and emphasized that there is no threat from Secretary Kennedy to circumcision or any Jewish custom. The letter concluded with thanks to Kennedy for his continued engagement and commitment to unity among all faith communities.