Palestinian security forces entered the area of the town of Adam in the Binyamin region on Saturday night, in what the IDF initially described as a coordinated movement with the Israeli defense establishment.

However, a subsequent review revealed that the Palestinian forces had mistakenly entered a zone where Palestinian security activity is prohibited. In response, IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and escorted the Palestinian personnel out of the area.

Shortly after their departure, a group of Palestinians gathered nearby and began throwing stones at the Israeli soldiers. The IDF responded by firing warning shots into the air. No injuries were reported.

According to an initial investigation, the incident was the result of a coordination error. The IDF stated that the matter is being reviewed and that "lessons will be learned" to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Israel Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, condemned the incident. “As soon as I received the report of this serious breach, I contacted the Central Command chief and the brigade commander demanding answers and assurances that this won’t be repeated,” he said. “We’ve seen in the past how Palestinian Authority police have carried out serious attacks. We will not accept a situation in which armed men roam freely in the council’s jurisdiction near Israeli communities.”