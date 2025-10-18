Many figures from Israel’s political and military leadership declared this week, “We have won!” and some of the media channels joined in and echoed the cry, “We have won!” I too want to join the cry and declare: “We have won!” even though the war is not over.

It’s true we haven’t yet totally destroyed Hamas, and Hamas operatives still roam freely in the streets of Gaza.

It’s true we released more than a thousand terrorists, predatory beasts, to move about freely, and, regrettably, experience shows they are already lying in wait for their next prey.

It’s true we have not yet returned to settle in the Gaza Strip as part of the inheritance of the Tribe of Judah; this part of our Land remains desolate and strangers rule over it, and thus this supposed peace is really Oslo 3 in flamboyant but transparent disguise.

It’s true we are not yet completely a free people in our Land and the president of a foreign country issues us commands, orders which global alliances against Israel and military shortages force our leaders to accept.

It’s true people still whistle in contempt at the Prime Minister in the city square, spreading hatred and division among brothers.

It’s true that radical progressive, pseudo-moral and foreign doctrines still impose themselves on a large segment of the people who imbibe the lies and distortions of the Left.

But, and this is a big but, this is all temporary! It will pass like the wind, as it is said, “If not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow.” It may unfortunately pass with further war and more sacrifice from our soldiers and citizens, but Eretz Yisrael is acquired through suffering , that is our challenge and fate.

Nevertheless, on the up side, national heroism has returned to us with phenomenal force: heroic fighters and heroic families.



During the course of the war we have changed from a people of “Peace Now” and “Everything Now” to a people who have discovered patience and forbearance for long distance tests of endurance and national pride. From a spineless military doctrine of containment and fear we became a powerhouse that strikes and removes threats even thousands of kilometers away, ready to kill every foe and take revenge.

In addition, from the disturbance of Yom Kippur prayer in the streets of the first Hebrew city two years ago, something changed: many, many thousands of our nation, the people of Israel, flocked to the plaza of the Western Wall, searching and seeking faith, Torah, “living waters for a weary soul,” crying out with a renewed inner flame and seeking an affirmation of our eternal Covenant with Hashem.

And yes, many gathered in Tel Aviv as well.

Significantly, we did not surrender to despair and gloom, and we chose the song “Ode Yoter Tov, V’Ode Yoter Tov” (“Even Better and Even Better”) as the song of the year, because optimism and faith is our nature and we are sure we will yet achieve a decisive victory that the world is now, because of the transient agreement, far more willing to accept.

And all these positive advancements are steps along the way in reaching our promised goal. The Eternal will prevail! “And the Eternal Victory of Israel (Netzach Yisrael - Hashem) will not lie nor will He renege, for He is not like a man who reneges.” (I Samuel 15).

Therefore, my friends, we may confidently proclaim, with the sound of drums and trumpets - “We have won!” And we will win even more! “Ode Yoter Tov, V’Ode Yoter Tov!” As our Sages have taught us, gradually, step by step, kim'a kim'a, a little at a time, like the rising sun of a dawning new day (Jerusalem Talmud, Berachot 1:1).