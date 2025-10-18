For Rav Avrohom Genechovsky's yartzeit, which was on Tishrei 25, I want to share two anecdotes and a Torah insight from him.

The first anecdote relates to the bein hazmanim shiur, Torah lecture, he would give in Bnei Brak. It was in a large Beit Medrash that extended a significant length. It was one of those shiurim that was a highlight, and many attend. Though what I'm recalling is often seen by the gedolim, I was still awestruck by the scene. After most of the people were in the Beit Medrash, all of a sudden, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Rav Avrohom sprint to the microphone in front. Before anyone knew he was there, he was already about to begin the shiur.

Though surely a major reason is that he didn't want to get the honor, kavod, after getting to know him well, I would also say it was about not burdening others to stand up. If it could infringe on someone in any way, then he would make sure to avoid it at all costs. Parenthetically, the only other time I had a “running” incident with him was when we would sometimes run to catch mincha on Shabbat.

The second anecdote relates to our walks in Bnei Brak. Whenever I walked in Bnei Brak with Rav Avrohom and he was seen by someone that person was in awe, and receiving a Sholom Aleichem from Rav Avrohom almost quenched their need to receive a gadol's blessing. I remember he once stopped to talk with someone who I believe relayed to him a piece of Torah. Rav Avrohom responded with a gematria that brought much joy to someone. When you walk with a gadol, you learn how beloved they are by the tzibbur, the publici.

It's no surprise that the insight into Torah that he told me had to do with a bein adam lechavero theme. It's in this area in which he was most known. He pointed out the Mishna in Avot that says one of the ten miracles in the Mikdash was that when everyone bowed, there was room. He said that this miracle was possible because everyone was willing to bend a little for the other and be flexible. When this happens miracles can happen

Yehi zichro baruch. May his memory be blessed.