Zaher Jabarin, Hamas leader in Judea and Samaria, says that the organization is adhering to the implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, which includes the cessation of the war, the protection of the Palestinian people from "aggression" and the beginning of the reconstruction of Gaza. He refuses international protection for Gaza.

However, Jabarin noted that the military campaign will not end when the sound of the guns falls silent, but rather the struggle will continue to realize the national rights of the Palestinian people, the defense of the land, the release of all security prisoners and the protection of the holy places. Now is the time for self-determination and the establishment of the Palestinian state.

According to him, whoever wants peace in the region must begin implementing the international position calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the release of all security prisoners without war.

In a message to the security prisoners held in Israeli prisons, Jabarin said that the Hamas leadership is committed to continuing to strive for their release. If they continue to be behind bars, the “fire of conflict” will be reignited.

Jabarin’s words imply Hamas’ willingness to carry out a terrorist attack aimed at kidnapping Israelis in order to secure the release of security prisoners.