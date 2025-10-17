Dear Mr. President:

Welcome to the Middle East!

From what I understand, one can "do business," make a deal, with the Mafia. They were, and perhaps still are, all about business. If you take a hit out on one of their "made men," everyone knows that they will come for one of yours. That's the price of doing business.

Mafioso are loyal towards members of their blood family and chosen others--just like the Gazan clans whom Hamas is publicly and obscenely executing.

Hamas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Authority, the Qatari and Turkish money men, the mad mullahs of Iran, the Terrible Taliban--and the violent groups they've spawned in the West--are very different. They are True Believers, Harry-Potter-style death eaters, proponents of a theocratic death cult.

They will never, ever give up their dream of a global Caliphate. They are serious about converting all infidels--and about murdering those infidels who refuse to convert. Muslims who refuse to conform to a seventh century way of life--well, they, too, are entirely expendable.

Mr. President: Please understand that Hamas terrorists are sadistic barbarians whose codes of behavior have never evolved and never will.

As has been said many times, Muslim terrorists will agree to a "cease-fire" because that will give them the time to regroup and re-arm. "Peace" is never permanent. Lies are routinely told in order to disguise one's true intentions. This constitutes a different kind of "truth," one most Westerners do not fully understand.

I did not understand this when I went to Kabul so very long ago. And, when I escaped from captivity, I could not get most of the people back home to believe what I was saying. I was trying to say what I saw: Apartheid. Slavery. The routine torture of Afghan prisoners. Normalized child abuse. Homosexual pederasty. Ethnic and tribal viciousness. Contempt for and cruelty towards women. Hatred of Jews. Extreme misogyny. Indescribable poverty, illiteracy, and disease. Femicide.

All of this was always denied. People long used to this as "normal" simply did not see what I saw.

Yes, of course there were and are individual exceptions but the above paragraph serves as a true description of the culture, both historically and, alas, currently.

When I returned to America, my college-age peers and my professors did not believe what I was trying to say. It took many decades before scholars documented this.

Westerners are so vain--they simply cannot conceive that people, anywhere, can be different from themselves. They also assume that our values are enviable and that others want to emulate us. This is not true.

While many Westerners fail to live up to their own ideals--(and I might quarrel mightily with some of those ideals)--in general, the evolution of Western culture is different from Islamist culture.

Mr. President: Please try to understand that Hamas can only be stopped by wiping them out, destroying their tunnels and their weapons, as well as the nuclear and oil facilities of their funders.

This includes all the funding for the pro-Palestine, pro-Jihad groups in America and in Europe that, even now, continue to demonize Israel and America, and to glorify barbarism, sadism, fanaticism.

What about Russia and China--you might well ask. Ah, that is another story, a communist story, another kind of ideology that also murders millions.

Please do not dawdle too long. Take action.

Phyllis Chesler is a renowned American feminist, psychologist, author, and professor emerita at the City University of New York. A pioneering figure in second-wave feminism, she is known for her influential books, including Women and Madness and An American Bride in Kabul. Chesler co-founded several organizations, such as the Association for Women in Psychology and the National Women's Health Network, and is a vocal advocate for human rights, Israel and Jewish causes.