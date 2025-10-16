At Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel, eight-month-old Yisrael Meir is fighting the battle of his young life.

Shortly after birth, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor-a devastating blow for any family, but especially for young parents Yitzhak and Hadasa.

Yet despite the grim diagnosis, there was hope. Due to the early detection, doctors determined that Yisrael Meir is an ideal candidate for an advanced treatment protocol specifically designed for infant patients. With this specialized care, his prognosis for complete recovery is strong.

His parents committed immediately. They began the treatment with faith and determination, doing everything in their power to give their baby boy a fighting chance.

And for months, the treatment was working.

But now, that life-saving care has come to a heartbreaking halt-not because of medical complications, but because Yitzhak and Hadasa have exhausted their financial resources. The specialized treatment their son desperately needs has been suspended, and each passing day diminishes his chances.

"Every day matters," the parents said in a tearful appeal. "We're doing everything we can-but we can't do it alone."

The couple now faces an impossible choice: watch helplessly as their son's condition deteriorates, or turn to the Jewish community for support in this darkest hour.

The advanced treatment protocol Yisrael Meir requires is not covered by standard insurance, and the costs have quickly spiraled beyond what his young parents can manage. They have depleted their savings, borrowed from family, and done everything humanly possible-but it's not enough.

Time is running out. Each day without treatment allows the tumor to progress and puts Yisrael Meir's recovery at risk.

This is not just about money-it's about giving an innocent child the chance to grow up, to take his first steps, to say his first words. It's about a family that has already endured so much, now desperate for the community's compassion and support.

Yisrael Meir's parents refuse to give up hope. They know their son can beat this-if only the treatment can resume in time.

Your donation, no matter the size, can be the difference between life and loss for baby Yisrael Meir.

The Jewish community has always rallied around its own in times of crisis. Now, a young family is calling out for help. Will you answer?

