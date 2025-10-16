Minister of Justice Yariv Levin (Likud), Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists), and MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) announced that they will quickly advance a bill that would expedite the prosecution of the Nukhba Force terrorists who perpetrated the October 7th Massacre.

Following the massacre, a special team was created that included the State Prosecutor's Office, the Police, and Shin Bet, which conducted a comprehensive investigation, collected substantial and high-level evidence, including thousands of hours of video footage and testimonies, and prepared the indictment cases.

Following extensive work, it was decided to draft indictments against the terrorists. During this process, the need arose to introduce legislative amendments to ensure that the legal proceedings are conducted efficiently and that justice is served properly and swiftly.

The proposed law will soon be brought for a first reading in the Knesset, with the goal of advancing the legislation as quickly as possible to ensure the terrorists are brought to trial without delay.