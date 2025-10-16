"תודה רבה לאבא שבשמיים": סרטון ראשון של שורד השבי בר קופרשטיין מתוך האינסטגרם

Survivor of Hamas captivity Bar Kupershtein published a video on Wednesday for the first time since being released from Hamas captivity earlier this week.

"I wish to thank everyone for the warmth and love that you're sending me. I went through a pretty tough time, to put it lightly. It took some time to adjust, but the most important thing is that I'm with my family, friends, and everyone I love," Kupershtein.

He added, "I want to say thank you very much to everyone who prayed, supported, and didn't give up. And most importantly, thank you to the Creator, Father in Heaven."