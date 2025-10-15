Dr. Chen Kugel, Head of the Israeli Forensic Institute, announced that “Three deceased captives have been identified at the National Center of Forensic Medicine. Staff Sergeant Tamir Nimrodi, Uriel Baruch, and Eitan Levy, may they rest in peace. They join four deceased captives who were identified yesterday here, Guy Illouz, Bifin Joshi, Yossi Sharabi, and Captain Daniel Perez, may they rest in peace.”

“The remains of the fourth body that arrived yesterday from Gaza Strip is not associated with one of the deceased captives. In addition to the identification, tests were made to determine the cause of death, to provide families with full information on their loved ones’ final moments. Concluding findings from the remains is still underway. Per families' request National Center for Forensic Medicine experts will meet with the families to discuss and elaborate on the findings,” he concluded.

Dr. Nurit Bublil, Head of Lab Department, Israeli Forensic Institute, added that, “We have been working around the clock over the past two days on the identification of the deceased captives. We have deployed advanced forensic methodologies, including complex imaging techniques, dental record comparison, anthropological profiling and DNA analysis. These examinations are being conducted by a multidisciplinary forensic teams, composed of forensic pathologists, DNA specialist, forensic odontologist, radiologist and anthropologist, in close cooperation with the Israel police and the IDF.”

“The Israel Ministry of Health expresses a deep condolences to the bereaved families and await to the quick return of all the deceased captives.”