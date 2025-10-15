Rabbi Doron Perez, Chairman of the World Mizrahi Movement and father of Captain Daniel Perez, whose body was returned to Israel after being held by Hamas, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the difficult journey his family has endured since October 7th, 2023.

“This entire process from day one has been mixed emotions,” Rabbi Perez said. “From the beginning, Daniel was missing and taken captive, and another son, Yonatan, fought, was injured, and got married soon after. From the start, it has been a time of such appreciation for one son being saved, and terrible pain for the other.”

Rabbi Perez described the moment his family learned that Daniel would not return alive. “For 163 days, we hoped and prayed that Daniel was alive. The day we heard he had been killed was the worst day of my life. When we heard that Daniel was among the four whose bodies were returned, we broke down and cried. We prayed for it, but it was so painful to know we would have to bury our son.”

He said the family felt both grief and relief. “Relief that finally, thank God, we don’t have to worry about where our son is. He is coming home for a dignified burial that any human being, and certainly any hero of Israel, should have.”

Rabbi Perez reflected on the bond shared between the members of his son’s tank unit. “Our sons fought together, died together, and our families are forever interlinked. To see Matan [Angrest] coming out and writing about his tank mates - never forgetting Tomer, Daniel, and Itay - was very meaningful for us.” He added that their hearts remain with the family of Itay Chen, whose body is still being held in Gaza. “No element of relief can be complete until every single one comes home for burial in Israel.”

Addressing the issue of the ongoing agreement for the return of the fallen, Rabbi Perez stated, “They signed an agreement with international guarantees that all 28 were supposed to return. To play these games is in direct contravention of the agreement. Every single one of them must come back.”

He emphasized the moral and spiritual importance of bringing soldiers home for burial. “It says in Deuteronomy that to leave a body without burial is a curse of God, because the body is created in the image of God. Because we love life and respect life, we bring the body back for burial.”

Rabbi Perez concluded by speaking about his son’s character. “Daniel was the best friend you could possibly have. Around thirty people came to us in the shiva and told us that Daniel was their best friend. He was totally invested in what was important to him. If he wanted to do something, nothing could stop him.”

“On that day, when the fate of the battle was in his hands, he knew he had to do everything to defend the State of Israel and its citizens. Our son gave his life doing everything he could to save those most dear to him.”