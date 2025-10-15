Syrian leader al-Julani landed in Russia this morning (Wednesday) for an official visit.

According to the official announcement, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss regional and international developments and ways in which Syria and Russia can cooperate in various fields.

According to reports published this morning, al-Julani intends to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin extradite former Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, as well as former regime leaders who fled to Moscow, to Damascus for "crimes against Syrians" committed after the coup in the country.

During his meeting with Putin, al-Julani said that "the relations between the two countries are historic and have lasted for many years, and today we in the new Syria are trying to renew the political and strategic relations with all the countries of the region and the countries of the world, primarily Russia."

al-Julani added that relations between the two countries include many common interests, including food and energy, and noted that "many of Syria's strategic and political relations are closely linked to Russia."

He stressed that Syria would "respect the agreements signed in the past" and work to redefine their nature so that they preserve the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

About two weeks ago, the New York Post reported that Assad was poisoned in Russia about a month ago and was hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit of a Moscow hospital, but was released a few days later.