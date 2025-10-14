Avi Ohana, father of Yosef Chaim Ohana, who returned from Hamas captivity after two years, delivered an emotional message of gratitude upon his son’s return, expressing heartfelt thanks to all who supported the family through their long ordeal.

He began his remarks by reciting the blessing, “Shehecheyanu, v’kiy’manu, v’higi’anu lazman hazeh.”

“We stand here today - moved to tears, filled with gratitude and blessing - for this moment we never stopped hoping for through two painful years,” he said. “Yosef Chaim’s return, after such a long and difficult time, is to us a sign of Divine mercy, the strength of faith, and unmatched solidarity.”

Ohana went on to thank the Creator, the people of Israel, the IDF, and the spiritual leaders who guided the family throughout the ordeal:

“Thank You, Master of the Universe, for being with us every step of the way… Thank you to the people of Israel - every Jew, in Israel and around the world - who prayed, embraced, and supported us… Thank you to the IDF and its brave soldiers… and to our spiritual leadership, led by Rabbi David Abuhatzeira shlit”a and Rabbi Shalom Arush shlit”a.”

He also expressed special appreciation to three IDF officers who accompanied the family throughout the past two years:

“Thank you to the three officers - angels in green - who stood by us throughout this time: Erez, Limor, and Tal.”

With a trembling voice, Ohana acknowledged the pain of bereaved families:

“With aching hearts, we bow our heads and share in the deep sorrow of the families who lost their loved ones… We send one great embrace and pray that Hashem grant them strength and comfort.”

He concluded with a prayer: “May the Holy One, blessed be He, say ‘enough’ to our suffering and bring complete healing to all the wounded… May we soon see days of peace, true unity, unconditional love, and comfort.”