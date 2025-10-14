Rivka Bohbot, the wife of hostage survivor Elkana Bohbot, spoke emotionally following her husband’s return from Hamas captivity.

She began her remarks with the Shehechiyanu blessing and said, “I am Rivka Bohbot, and my husband Elkana is home. I have been waiting to say these words for two years, and I still find it hard to believe that this is really him - that he is here.”

According to her, Elkana’s condition is good but complex. “Nothing is simple, and nothing is as it seems from the outside. Over the past few months, Elkana did not receive food, as was seen in the videos that were released. He was abused and suffered greatly, and shortly before his release, he was given large amounts of food so that he would appear somewhat healthier to the world - against the requests of Israel and international organizations.”

She added, “Elkana is currently suffering from stomach pain and bloating, but I am confident that my hero will gradually recover his health thanks to his medical treatment and inner strength.”

Rivka also shared a deeply personal and family moment. “Yesterday was the most emotional day of my life - even more than our wedding day or the day our son Re'em was born. Yesterday, I witnessed both my husband and Re'em being reborn. My child got his father back, and as a mother, I could not ask for more.”

Rivka went on to thank all those who contributed to her husband’s return. “I would like to thank everyone who supported and helped us, everyone who encouraged us and kept the plight of the kidnapped at the top of the public agenda. Of course, we would not have welcomed Elkana back to life without President Trump, Envoy Witkoff, and the American administration, who did everything in their power to bring about an agreement.”

According to her, Elkana “saw you from captivity - he saw you on the streets, the signs, the rallies, the prayers. He saw and was moved that we did not forget him for even a moment.”

She concluded with a personal message: “I have won - I was able to fulfill my personal mission. I never gave up, and that is a tremendous victory for me. None of us should lose hope for better days.”

However, she emphasized that the struggle must continue: “I want to remind everyone that the mission is not yet over. There are still 23 kidnapped men and women who must return to their loved ones for eternal rest, along with another captive whose condition is unknown. We will remain here until the very last hostage comes home.”