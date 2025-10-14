Israel is putting heavy pressure on Hamas to abide by the agreement and carry out another strike and release the bodies of the dead hostages, otherwise severe steps will be taken against the violation.

From the information transferred to Israel through the mediators and the conversations held in the contacts between the parties, it has been disclosed that Hamas holds precise information on the whereabouts of more than ten dead hostages.

Following the violation, Israel decided that the Rafah crossing would not open tomorrow for the exit of Gazans - until Hamas returns the dead hostages.

It was also decided to reduce the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, but no agreement has yet been reached on the amount of aid that will be transferred. The mediators claim, on the other hand, that the Hamas terrorist organization is making great efforts to bring in more dead hostages.

The Qatari Al-Arabi channel reported that Egyptian teams are operating in Gaza to help find the locations where the dead hostages are and to get them out.

An Israeli source responded: "Israeli pressure is starting to take its toll. Everyone understands that this is a blatant violation of the agreement, and Hamas is now working to create another round as soon as possible. It's too early to know, but we are doing everything possible to bring them back through the agreement. If the agreement doesn't work, it will work through force."