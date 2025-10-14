Today is a great day for the slandered supporters of Israel’s line led by Benjamin Netanyahu. After the Hamas massacre, despite protests all over the world, Netanyahu pressed ahead with military strength, seeking the release of Israeli hostages and the destruction of Hamas until he achieved the best possible agreement.

It is estimated that more than 80 of the 250 Israeli hostages were killed by Islamic terrorists in the past two years.

Two terrible years for the hostages; the accounts of those released attest to the inhuman and cruel mentality of the Islamists, who had already proudly demonstrated it during the massacre of October 7, 2023.

The destruction of Hamas has been mostly, but not completely, achieved; almost none of its old leaders have survived and Hamas’s losses are immense (more than half of the 65,000 total victims in the Gaza Strip since October 2023).

But one should be skeptical that the terrorists now want to disappear. The images coming from Gaza don’t let Israel lay down its weapons.

This historic day, with Donald Trump at the Knesset and at the Sharm El Sheikh peace summit, is viewed by European politicians merely as spectators.

Nothing-absolutely nothing-of the European chatter, shuttles, winks or diplomacy has produced any results, except that their warnings, declarations, and travels have fueled hatred toward Jews worldwide.

Do you want a clear picture of our surrender to terrorism?

On November 26, 2023, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stood at the Rafah crossing, waiting for the release of the first 13 Israeli hostages.

“Permanent ceasefire,” said the two European leaders before attacking Israel. Hamas praised the two Europeans.

The recognition of a “Palestinian State” by 150 nations, including many European countries, served to appease Islamic extremists and the deranged, nihilistic European crowds, but did nothing to silence the weapons-let alone bring peace.

If it had been up to Macron, Starmer, Sánchez, De Croo, and the Italian left, the Israelis would have left Gaza more than a year ago.

Based on the Gilad Shalit experience, Israeli hostages would have been released gradually over the next ten years, in exchange for massive Israeli concessions and the release of even more Arab terrorists from Israeli prisons than currently agreed upon.

Hamas would not only continue to dominate Gaza; with the help of the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations, mainstream media and Western states, the terrorists would have already returned to the pre-October 7, 2023 situation. Hamas would be rubbing its hands.

And would already be preparing the next pogrom, a much bigger and bloodier one, perhaps supported by the launch of an Iranian atomic bomb.