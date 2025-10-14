Following yesterday's historic return of 20 living hostages and 4 deceased hostages after more than two years in captivity, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent an urgent letter to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, expressing both profound gratitude and deep alarm.

In the letter, families thanked Special Envoy Witkoff for meeting with them Saturday evening and for his address at Hostages Square. The families expressed immense gratitude and joy at seeing 20 loved ones finally reunite with their families after such a long struggle. At the same time, they voiced grave concern that only four deceased hostages were returned. "What we feared is now happening before our eyes," the families wrote. "Only four families will be able to bring their loved ones to the dignified burial they so deserve and begin to find closure."

The families called on Special Envoy Witkoff to "pull out every stop and leave no stone unturned in demanding that Hamas fulfill their end of the agreement and bring all the remaining hostages home." Drawing strength from his assurance that he would not leave anyone behind, the families emphasized: "We must ensure that all remaining hostages come home. We cannot rest, and we know you will not rest, until every last hostage is returned."