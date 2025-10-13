Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsEmotional gesture: President Trump and Knesset members applaud Ari SpitzEmotional gesture: President Trump and Knesset members applaud Ari SpitzPresident Trump and Knesset members cheer for Ari Spitz, who was critically injured in a bomb explosion in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza six months ago, losing a hand and both legs.Israel National News Oct 13, 2025, 2:43 PM (GMT+3)Donald Trumpinjured soldiersAri Spitz and his father at KnessetArutz Shevaארי שפיץ ואביו במשכן הכנסתצילום: ערוץ 7 Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew