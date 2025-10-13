Perhaps the Jewish holiday with the most symbolism attached to it is Sukkot. The lulav, etrog, hadassim, and aravot, bound together and shaken, portray an indelible image and experience felt during daily prayers. Each species represents every kind of Jew (see Vayikrah Rabbah 30:12) that is tied and shaken together, representative of decisive unity.

When you're holding the four species, do you feel this power? The calling at hand? The weight of responsibility, awe, and wonder of what can be accomplished?

Do you see how the return of the hostages on Hoshana Rabba symbolizes this unity?

Every Jew is One Step Away

The Rambam codifies a statement that every Jew, no matter their level, needs to hold onto and realize at every moment. He says (Hilchot Teshuvah 7:6), “Teshuvah brings near those who were far removed. Previously, this person was hated by G-d, disgusting, far removed, and abominable. Now, he is beloved and desirable, close, and dear.

How startling, that one can be hated and then loved by G-d within a moment. This offers the greatest hope and opportunity, where one can become beloved to G-d once initiating the process of return.

And this process is not far from us or complicated; it just involves a sincere feeling to become closer to the Maker.

Whether one is fully righteous and falls or is devoid of merit and wants to climb, the road to teshuvah belongs to all.

Who Awakens Whom?

The Torah places heavy responsibility upon every Jew to awaken their neighbor of wrongdoings. This is logical considering the Gemara’s text (Shevuot 39a), that we are “arevim zeh bazeh - responsible for each other.” We must correct our neighbor, as the verse says, “you shall surely rebuke your fellow Jew, and do not sin on account of him” (Vayikra 19:17).

If we must all serve G-d with completeness, bound to Him halachically, then it's illogical not to restore one in the group. Your life is counting on that person as well. Therefore, it is incumbent on everyone to rectify mistakes they see being undertaken by any fellow Jew as long as they feel it will be accepted, and it's done out of love.

A Branch of Unity

Unity is needed to return to a state of Adam before the sin and to achieve redemption.

In terms of reaching full purity, the famous question is asked about what we say on Seder night: “If G-d would have brought us to Har Sinai and not given us the Torah, it would have been enough.” How could standing at the mountain be enough if we didn't receive the actual Torah?

One answer given is based on the Gemara (Shabbat 146a), which says that the standing at Har Sinai together removed the contamination of Adam’s first sin. Togetherness has the power to deliver full purity, certainly a marker to embrace.

Unity is a key to redemption as well. How appropriate to quote the following Midrash on Sukkot, where the species are bundled together. The Midrash (Tanchuma, Nitzavim 1) says, “At the time when you will all be one bundle…If a man takes a bundle of reeds, could he break them all at once? But if he takes them one by one, even a child can break them. And so you find that Israel will not be redeemed until they are all one bundle…” Unity is the precursor to redemption.

The Nations of the World

The Gemara (Sukkah 55b) says that we sacrifice seventy bulls on Sukkot, reflective of the seventy nations of the world. Sukkot, the holiday of unity, serves as the vehicle to bridge the gap between us, the nations of the world, and G-d.

When G-d brings redemption, it won't only be for the salvation of the Jews, but a gathering of the nations as well to recognize the Creator.

About this recognition of G-d, Chavakuk (2:14) says, “For the earth shall be filled with awe for G-d’s glory as water covers the sea.”

Conclusion

Linguistically, with the power of Sukkot still upon us, the following questions must be asked: Are you overpowered by awe when holding the four species, namely, every kind of Jew and yourself in your hand? Does this make you feel the awesome responsibility of shaking your fellow Jew into following the commandments? Are you shaken by knowing that we're not all tied together as a nation? Are you perplexed that shaking can take place when we aren't living up to the moment? We must feel, we must not be numb, and we must seek profound love for one another to meet ourselves and others before G-d.

May this day of redeeming our captives, this day of Hoshana Rabba, be a harbinger of change for the better for the Jewish people and the entire world.