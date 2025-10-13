Upon arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, US President approached Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and shook his hand.

“You know your son is looking down at you with a smile", the president said to Leiter, "you know that, right?”

Trump was referring to Leiter's eldest son, Major Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a physician and Israeli Air Force officer, and father of six, who fell in battle while leading IDF forces into Gaza on November 10, 2023.

Leiter responded to the gesture and posted on social media: "Welcome President Donald Trump, It’s truly an honor to welcome you to the Holy Land. When you shook my hand on the airport tarmac My heart burst".

Leiter continued: "I told you that when Moshe led his forces into Gaza, he said they were going in to bring our brothers and sisters home. He and his comrades began the mission - and you, Mr. President, together with our Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have completed it".