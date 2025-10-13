MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva on the release of twenty Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity, "This is an unbelievable and historic day - a day on which we are witnessing the hostages finally coming back home after two years in Hamas’ dungeons. I must admit, I never truly believed we would see these images, but it has happened. It has happened, and we must first and foremost thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for believing in this mission, for pushing for it, and for accomplishing it. We must also thank President Trump for helping make this possible."

Tal continued to say that "I believe this outcome is also the result of our insistence on not accepting partial deals. We are now seeing the fruits of that determination - a comprehensive agreement that brings all the hostages home."

"However," he concluded, "alongside our joy and relief, we must remain cautious. Hamas is already sending messages that they are unwilling to surrender their weapons. We must ensure that Hamas is dismantled and that Gaza will never again pose a threat to the State of Israel."