The family of hostage survivor Eitan Mor issued a statement on Monday morning, on the occasion of Eitan's release from Hamas captivity.

“This is the day the Lord has made us known and we will rejoice in him” (Psalm 118:24). In praise and thanksgiving to God, we are happy to announce that our Eitan is home! Our beloved Eitan, how much we have waited for you, how much we have waited to finally see you after two years. We saw you for the last time today, on Hoshana Rabbah, two years ago and today we embrace you back into the family,” the family statement read.

“Our Eitan returned to us thanks to the commanders and fighters of the IDF and the rest of the security forces, our heroes who went out to destroy the enemy with dedication. We want to thank them and embrace the bereaved families, widows, orphans and the wounded - it is only thanks to your sacrifice that we embrace Eitan today," they added.

They thanked the Prime Minister and ministers who promoted the release of the hostages. "We want to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his dear wife Sara for leading the country in its most difficult period with wisdom, courage and determination against our enemies. Mr. Prime Minister, we expect and support you to achieve all the goals of the war, primarily the destruction of Hamas.

We also thank Minister Dermer for all his efforts and dedication to the release of the hostages and the strengthening of Israel's security. We would like to thank US President Donald Trump for his great assistance to the State of Israel in general and for the actions and pressures for the release of our Eitan with the other hostages."

"The people of Israel, our amazing people, thank you very much for your willingness to bear the burden of war for the destruction of the enemy and the return of the kidnapped, and for the warm embrace we have received from you over the past two years. Am Yisrael Chai," the family concluded.