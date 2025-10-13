Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, parents of murdered hostage Hersh, express their gratitude on the release of Israeli hostages, "On day 738, the feeling across Israel is one of profound relief and heartfelt joy. After months of pain, uncertainty, and prayer, the nation breathes together in gratitude and hope."

"To mark this day, many have turned to the timeless words of Psalm 126, the Shir HaMa’alot-a song of ascent recited in moments of redemption and return: "A song of ascents. When the Lord restores the captives of Zion, we will be like dreamers. Our mouths will be filled with laughter and our tongues with songs of joy. Then the nations will say, ‘The Lord has done great things for them.’ The Lord has done great things for us, and we rejoice. Restore our fortunes, O Lord, like streams in the Negev. Those who sow in tears will reap with songs of joy. Though he goes along weeping, carrying seed to sow, he will surely come back with songs of joy, carrying his sheaves.”

This psalm, echoing across homes, synagogues, and public gatherings, captures the emotion of a people who have longed for this moment. It is a song of faith fulfilled-a promise of return, laughter, and renewal after tears.

As Israel celebrates this long-awaited day, prayers continue for strength, unity, and the safe return of all remaining hostages. The entire nation stands together with the families who have endured unimaginable pain, united in love and gratitude, and in the enduring hope of Zion.