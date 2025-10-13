The United States, along with several countries, have gathered to create a deal that is set to release all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity.

In a video, Jewish-Israeli rights activist Rudy Rochman warns about the risks and consequences that emerge down the line.

“We rejoice the very idea that these innocent lives will be coming home to their families after an unimaginable two years in Gaza,” says Rochman.

“That being said, in order to get these hostages home, President Trump has forced Israel’s hand to signing away on conditions which most who are celebrating, are completely unaware (or ignoring) the risks and consequences that will emerge down the line.”

The video opens up a nuanced discussion as to why we are still in this situation, how to move forward from war and what we must make to do to avoid repeat the same mistakes as the past.