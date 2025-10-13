Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, spoke at a rally for the hostages which was held in Jerusalem on Saturday night, ahead of the scheduled release of the remaining hostages.

“We are all elated and relieved for the families who will please, please, please finally get their children and loved ones back alive. It is what every one of us has worked and prayed for these 736 torturous and inexplicable days,” she said.

“And at the exact time, we embrace with tenderness the families of children and loved ones who we pray will come back to be buried.”

“How do we hold these paradoxical and yet appropriate sensations at the same time?” she asked. “Please, dear God, let us do it with delicate tenderness and holiness toward each other.”

She added, “I don't know how to carry all of this, so I am sharing it with you, you benevolent, giant people filled with righteousness, who I think will understand this confusing mixture that we all must hold in our cracked bowls.”