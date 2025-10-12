The FBI and the Florida police revealed on Sunday that they recently arrested two men suspected of planning a serious attack against the Chabad House in Orlando, Florida, motivated by antisemitism.

The arrest was carried out in the midst of Sukkot. American authorities claim that the could have been among the most serious terrorist incidents in the country's history.

The detainees are Jenania Toledo and Leonardo Corona Ramos, two undocumented Brazilian nationals who were staying at a hotel in Orlando.

According to investigators, the two planned to set fire to the Chabad House and detonate the site using explosive devices. In addition, investigators suspect they are members of the Venezuelan cartel "Tren de Aragua", which is currently designated in the United States as a terrorist organization.

In the investigation into the arrest, communications between the two from the beginning of October were revealed, indicating detailed planning of the attack.

According to U.S. reports, investigators believe the suspects conducted surveillance of the Chabad of South Orlando in recent weeks and were "in the planning stages" of an attack on the Jewish center and the adjacent school.

The precise details of the plot have not yet been fully disclosed, but senior law enforcement officials expressed relief that the plot was foiled in time. "We believe that the arrest of the suspects may have prevented one of the largest terrorist attacks in Florida's history", authorities said.

The Chabad House in Orlando has previously been the focus of security attention. About a year ago, it caught fire in a suspected arson. It is not yet clear whether there is a connection between that incident and the current plot.

The suspects are expected to be brought to trial before a federal court in Florida on serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, membership in a foreign terrorist organization, and unlawful presence in the United States.