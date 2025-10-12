Local media in Gaza reported on Sunday that Saleh al-Jafarawi, a Palestinian influencer who became famous across the internet and incited against Israel, was found shot in the head.

At the time of reporting, the reports and circumstances of the incident have yet to be verified.

Al-Jafarawi received worldwide notoriety thanks to the videos he published from the Gaza Strip during the war. His first viral video came during the October 7th Massacre, showing him celebrating as Hamas missiles flew overhead. His death was reported several times during the war, and photos showing him in a hospital bed were circulated online.

The influencer was also linked to a corruption scandal that angered many Gazans. Jafarawi, nicknamed “Hamas’s social media star,” raised funds under the pretense that they were intended for the citizens of Gaza - but it turned out that all the donations went into his own pocket.