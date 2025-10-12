The flag over Ateret Binyamin Regional Council

A large American flag, said to be the largest ever displayed in Israel, was raised on a hilltop near the community of Ateret, in the heart of the Binyamin region, ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel.

The flag, measuring 26×36 feet (8×11 meters), is visible from great distances. Numerous aircraft pass overhead on their way to Ben Gurion Airport, which can be clearly seen in the background.

The Binyamin Regional Council noted that the community of Ateret was established at the site where Judah Maccabee fought the Greeks, the few against the many, and where he ultimately fell in battle. "The Maccabees' heroism symbolizes the Jewish people's determination in the face of any challenge, then as now."

According to the council, the massive flag was erected in Binyamin as a gesture of gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his "significant achievement in securing the agreement for the return of the hostages, and with confidence that it will bring peace and stability to all citizens of the State of Israel."

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin region and Head of the Yesha Council, said: "President Trump has proven himself to be a true friend of Israel in general, and of Judea and Samaria in particular. Ahead of his visit, we chose to raise a giant American flag in the heart of the Binyamin region, at the aerial gateway to the State of Israel. In the land of our forefathers, at the very place where Judah Maccabee fought - midway between the river and the sea - we have placed a symbol of the unbreakable friendship between us. The President accomplished what many believed impossible - bringing the hostages home - and we are confident that he will continue to help us defend our land, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."