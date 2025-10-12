The Saudi al-Hadath and al-Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing Arab sources, that the remains of an Israeli spy, which are buried in Syria, may soon be returned to Israel.

Eli Cohen (1924-1965) was an Israeli intelligence agent who operated in Syria under the alias Kamel Amin Thaabet. He gathered detailed information on Syrian military positions, including fortifications on the Golan Heights. Cohen was captured in 1965 and executed in Damascus.

In May, Syria returned some of Cohen's personal belongings, in what Reuters reported was a calculated move to signal goodwill toward US President Donald Trump and pave the way for potential diplomatic calm with Israel.

In addition, the Mossad and the Strategic Intelligence Service have recovered the official Syrian archive on Cohen

The operation was conducted adjacent to the 60th anniversary of Cohen's execution, and is seen as one of the most sensitive operations to have been conducted in recent years. The objects were recovered after decades of being held by Syrian security forces under strict secrecy.

Among the items was Cohen's original will, written hours before his death, as well as personal belongings that were seized from his home following his arrest.

The archive included 2,500 items, including documents, recordings, photos, personal letters, and journals. Many of the items were revealed to the public for the first time and constitute a detailed account of Cohen's activities and his interrogation by Syrian intelligence.